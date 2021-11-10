Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells $2,618,800.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $2,618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $2,296,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00.

SPT opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after purchasing an additional 123,520 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

