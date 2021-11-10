Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.80 million-$185.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.41 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of SPT stock traded down $6.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.99. 8,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $145.42.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,698 shares of company stock worth $24,829,536 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprout Social stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $28,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.