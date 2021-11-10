Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 15,396 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 113.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

