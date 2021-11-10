Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,120,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $12,953,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.46.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NTLA. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total transaction of $3,973,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,297,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

