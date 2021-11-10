Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Y opened at $692.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

