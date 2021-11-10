Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 18,104 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,104 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 329,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 326,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after acquiring an additional 269,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 258,929 shares during the period. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,404.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.