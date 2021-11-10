Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at JMP Securities

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SQSP. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.31.

Get Squarespace alerts:

NYSE:SQSP opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Squarespace will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.