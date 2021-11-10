SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Simon Smith Acquires 45 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Simon Smith purchased 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £124.20 ($162.27).

Simon Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Simon Smith purchased 46 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £123.74 ($161.67).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 270.20 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 268.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.35. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSPG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

