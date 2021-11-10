Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Critical Review

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Chartered and Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $20.90 billion 0.93 $724.00 million N/A N/A Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.78 $27.40 million $3.37 11.70

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A Guaranty Bancshares 31.63% 13.73% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Standard Chartered and Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 1 3 3 0 2.29 Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Standard Chartered on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

