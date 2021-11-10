Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.89 (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SLI remained flat at $GBX 74.80 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 363,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,459. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.15. The stock has a market cap of £296.90 million and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.42. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 54.10 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 76.90 ($1.00).
About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust
