Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.89 (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SLI remained flat at $GBX 74.80 ($0.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 363,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,459. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.15. The stock has a market cap of £296.90 million and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.42. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 54.10 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 76.90 ($1.00).

Get Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust alerts:

About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.