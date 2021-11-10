Standard Protocol Price Reaches $0.77 on Major Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and $752,573.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00073441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00075677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00099507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,830.92 or 0.99997968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,673.10 or 0.06992275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

