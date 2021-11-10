Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to C$81.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NYSE STN opened at $55.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72. Stantec has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 36.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Stantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

