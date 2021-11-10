Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 769,983 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $21,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $115,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

SBLK opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

