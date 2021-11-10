State Street Corp Acquires 105,869 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

State Street Corp raised its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,424,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,869 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $69,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 183,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NTCT opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 0.71. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

