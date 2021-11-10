State Street Corp Acquires 110,796 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,796 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.44% of United Natural Foods worth $71,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.27.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

