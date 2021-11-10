State Street Corp Has $66.60 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.52% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $66,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $61.84 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

