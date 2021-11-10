State Street Corp Has $70.83 Million Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $70,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 403,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 48.7% in the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 224.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 855,843 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 46.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth $859,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.76. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $21.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.77%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

