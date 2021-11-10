State Street Corp Purchases 82,525 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State Street Corp increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,525 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $65,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

WWE opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

