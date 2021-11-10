State Street Corp Raises Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,429 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.02% of The AZEK worth $67,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,277,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 114,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 622.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 35,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

