Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett Sells 5,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark William Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Thursday, October 28th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00.

Stem stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $188,719,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stem by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $56,378,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.