Stephen J. Luczo Purchases 100,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. 47,001,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,420,418. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

