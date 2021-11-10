stETH Price Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00074744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00078178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00099694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,981.51 or 1.00650280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,809.45 or 0.07017424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020033 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

