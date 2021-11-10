Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 507 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 509.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 284,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 237,526 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 826,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 81,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 40,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

