Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $2,206,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,306,636 shares of company stock worth $8,519,741. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WISH stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

