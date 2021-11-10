Stifel Financial Corp Invests $350,000 in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.83.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

