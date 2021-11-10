Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,487 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 78.9% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 27.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

TRIP opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

