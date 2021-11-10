Stifel Financial Corp Sells 464 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKL. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 304.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 102,806 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 137,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 90,526 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $177.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

