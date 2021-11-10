Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 82,760 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,623% compared to the typical volume of 2,223 call options.

Mplx stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 101.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 33.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

