Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.