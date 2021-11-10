Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $12 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.87. 59,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,444,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $95.63 and a one year high of $121.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

