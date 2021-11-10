Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $17.52 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 38,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,226,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $29.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,949.00. 30,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,343. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,012.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,832.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,623.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

