Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 207 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,866 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,145 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 85,520 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in FedEx by 26.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 51.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FDX traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $250.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

