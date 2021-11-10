Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target Cut to C$6.28 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$6.28 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock.

SRMLF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Storm Resources from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC downgraded Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Storm Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.76.

SRMLF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Storm Resources has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

