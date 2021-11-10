Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.46 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $1,446.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00225408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00093029 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,712,558 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

