Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $107.56 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Streamr has a market cap of $107.56 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00052582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00219238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00091352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.