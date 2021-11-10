Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCF remained flat at $$19.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

