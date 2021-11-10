SUN (SUN) Price Hits $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00074431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00099138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,828.95 or 1.00461677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.39 or 0.06983251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00019995 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

