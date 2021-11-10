SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Cfra

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
