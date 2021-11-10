SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Cfra

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunPower from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

