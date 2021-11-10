Suretly Hits Market Capitalization of $82,548.07 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Suretly has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $82,548.07 and $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00052511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00218063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00090659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

