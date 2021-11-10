Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Surgalign updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

SRGA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,482,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,322. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.83. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,735.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,100 shares of company stock worth $82,041. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Surgalign stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.54% of Surgalign worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRGA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.79.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

