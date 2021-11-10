Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 9,184 Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.06% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLCA. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,613,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLCA stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

