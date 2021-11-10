Susquehanna Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $235.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.81.

ABNB stock opened at $194.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.64. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion and a PE ratio of -16.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.76%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock valued at $258,538,804. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

