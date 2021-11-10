Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. 52,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,173. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

