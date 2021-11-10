Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.62

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and traded as high as $9.18. Sylogist shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 2,392 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

