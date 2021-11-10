Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 114.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 26,059 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $254.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $264.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.90.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,545 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,169 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

