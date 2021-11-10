SYNC Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.76 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $48,402.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00357471 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00013054 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,234,078 coins and its circulating supply is 121,230,911 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

