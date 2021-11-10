Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.25 billion.

SYNH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.21. The stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,576. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $103.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.60.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

