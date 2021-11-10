Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TABCF)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 7,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 2,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.54 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67.

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

