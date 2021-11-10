Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 70,471 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 70,471 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $978,842.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRHC stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. 1,113,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,770. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $357.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after purchasing an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,980,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

