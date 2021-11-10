TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €23.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €30.90 ($36.35) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.77 ($31.49).

TEG opened at €26.67 ($31.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.87. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 12 month high of €29.37 ($34.55).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

